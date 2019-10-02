Lorenz, Shirley M.

Lorenz, Shirley M. June 13, 1925 - September 30, 2019 Age 94, of Wahoo, NE. Survived by children, William "Bill" (Kathy) Lorenz of Omaha, Robert "Bob" (Pat) Oliver of Omaha, and Timothy "Tim" (Mary) Lorenz of Wahoo; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; siblings, Katherine (Eugene) Owens, Reenie Breunig and Donald (Peggy) Miller. Preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Lorenz; daughter, Susan Kay Lorenz; parents, Morris and Edith Miller. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 10am, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, 214 E. 2nd St., Wahoo, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 5-7pm, with 7pm Rosary, at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo, NE. Interment at Hollst Lawn Cemetery, Yutan, NE. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo; St. John Lutheran Church, Yutan; or Bishop Neumann High School. To leave condolences, visit www.marcysvoboda.com. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME 211 N. Linden Street, Wahoo, NE 68066 | 402-443-3624

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.