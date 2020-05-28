Lorenz, Donald L.

Lorenz, Donald L. Donald L. Lorenz, age 91, of Omaha, died May 26, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Carol. Survived by wife, Loretta; daughters, Leslie and husband Jeffrey Fisher, and Meralee Allen, all of Omaha; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Kay and husband Gail Bevington of Fremont; sister-in-law, VeAnn Buchholz of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Saturday at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn with military honors. VISITATION: following CDC guidelines for gatherings from 2-8pm Friday with family present from 6-8pm at the funeral home. Memorials to St. Michael's Lutheran Church, Omaha, or the Valley American Legion. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222 www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Lorenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.