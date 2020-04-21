Lorenson, Nyla L.

Lorenson, Nyla L. August 5, 1929 - April 17, 2020 Nyla L. Lorenson, age 90, of Syracuse, passed away on April 17, 2020, at the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. She was born near Unadilla to George and Dessie (Luff) West on August 5, 1929. Nyla married Gayle "Boots" Lorenson on March 15, 1947, in Kansas. They first lived in the Syracuse area prior to moving to Humboldt for 30 years where they were active in the Christian Church. In 1988, they moved to Syracuse and became active in the Unadilla Christian Church. Nyla was a dedicated homemaker and a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Gayle "Boots" Lorenson; children: Janice (Chuck) Cressy, Don (Vonnie) Lorenson, Kirk (Marcia) Lorenson, all of Omaha; seven grandchildren: Tiara, Trent, Dawnielle, Dustin, Brandon, Brice, Brett; 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dessie West; infant daughter, Gaylene; infant great-grandson, Benjamin; and brothers, Gene and Burt West. Due to the state restrictions as this time a private service will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Parkinson's Foundation. They may be sent to the Lorenson family in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 246 Syracuse, NE 68446. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441

