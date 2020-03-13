Lorensen, Richard D. January 26, 1945 - March 11, 2020 Richard D. Lorensen, age 75 of Weeping Water, passed away on March 11, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born January 26, 1945 to Willis and Ida (Cappen) Lorensen. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Lorensen; children, Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke. He was preceded in death by his parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com. Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home 108 North Elm, Weeping Water, NE | (402) 267-2485

