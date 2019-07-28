Lopez-Worden, Josephine

Lopez-Worden, Josephine April 9, 1961 - July 25, 2019 Age 58. Survived by daughter, Gabrielle (Steven) Woodward; granddogs, Milo, Penny and Brooks; parents, Pete and Teresa Lopez; and brother, Philip (Teresa) Lopez and their children Alex (fianc�e Julie) and Andrea. FUNERAL: Tuesday at 9:30am at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church for 10am MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL. VISITATION: Monday from 4-7pm, with 7pm WAKE SERVICE at the Funeral Home. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.