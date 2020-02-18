Lopez (Ayala), Esther June 18, 1924 - February 15, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Margarito; sons, Dennis and Michael. Survived by daughters, Kathleen Greco; Virginia Schmidt and Patti Clark; 15 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, 6-8pm, at the Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, 10:30am, at the funeral home. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

