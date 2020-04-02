Looney, Donna J.

Looney, Donna J. July 2, 1950 - March 31, 2020 Survived by husband, John M. "Jack" Looney; sons: Michael Frey (Jackie), Todd Frey (Tina) and Frank Gappa (Stacy); nine grandchildren; siblings: Bernie Litzsinger (Jimmy), Robert Frey and Deborah Schultz (Stan); nieces and nephews. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to be announced. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN- DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

