Loomis, George W. III August 18, 1954 - December 17, 2019 George W. Loomis III passed away suddenly on December 17, 2019. George was born to Dr. George and Frances Loomis in Omaha, NE on August 18, 1954. To say that George was an avid sports fan is an understatement. His knowledge of Husker players and scores, baseball statistics and Cowboys trivia was encyclopedic and matched only by his in-depth expertise of the Civil War, it's generals and their battlefields. George was proud to have been employed for 32 years with the Environmental Services Department at Clarkson Hospital/UNMC. A proud Omaha Central graduate. He made friends wherever he went including the Franciscan Center, New Cassel Retirement Center and Bickford Cottage. He was preceded in death by parents; and infant brother, William. He is survived by stepmother, Kathleen Loomis; sister, Patricia; brothers, Charles (Kelly) and David; stepsister, Sarah Zahm (Brian); nephews, Patrick and Peter Loomis, Gavin, Owen and Elliot Zahm; nieces, Cecilia and Bridget Zahm; and longtime friend, Gary Lobel. Family will receive friends Saturday, December 21st from 12 noon to 2pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Central High School Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

