Lonnecker, Robert G. Age 64 Omaha. Preceded in death by his beloved dog, Gussie. Survived by parents, Robert E. and Joanna B. Lonnecker; sisters: Rebecca (Richard) Berg, Karen (Steven) Tompsett, and Carol (Michael) Brush; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

