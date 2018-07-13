Longo, Michael Louis Michael passed away peacefully on July 7th 2018 in St. Paul, MN, surrounded by family. Born October 5, 1957 to Louis Longo and Colleen Longo (Howe). He is survived by his children, daughter Michelle (Jeff), son Louis (Kaela). He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren: Santanna, Olivia, Alex and Layla; as well as his brothers and sisters: Pat, Frank, Carol, Terry, Joe, Cathy, Mary, and Tom. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Colleen and brother William. We are planning a CELEBRATION OF LIFE in Omaha, NE, August 11.

