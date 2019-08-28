Long, Allen R.

Long, Allen R. Age 77 Allen Long, of Norfolk, NE, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. FUNERAL: 10am Friday at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. VISITATION: 4-7pm Thursday, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a Rosary Service beginning at 7pm. Stonacek Funeral Chapel 1200 N. 13th Street, Norfolk, NE 402-371-7676

