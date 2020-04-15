Loneman, John E. August 15, 1948 - April 12, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Elmer (Mary) and sister Karen. Survived by children John (Kim), Teffani (Matthew) Brennan, Zachary (Teri), and Amy; grandchildren Gigi, Lilly, Tellulah, Mason, Lindsay, Ethan, Austin, and Hailey; lifelong friend Juliann; neice Thia (Scott) Dallmann; nephew John (Gina) Boling. Private family service, public memorial service to be announced at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 1501 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

