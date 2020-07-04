Lokey, Michael Thomas July 19, 1990 - July 1, 2020 Survived by his parents, Gayle and Mike Lokey; his brother, Christopher Lokey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. VISITATION begins Sunday, July 5, 1pm at 72nd Street Chapel, with WAKE SERVICE at 3pm. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be held Monday, July 6, at 10am at St. Mary Magdelene Catholic Church. Memorials to the family to be directed at a later date. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory 1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

To send flowers to the family of Michael Lokey, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 5
Visitation
Sunday, July 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 5
Wake Service
Sunday, July 5, 2020
3:00PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - 72nd Street Chapel
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Wake Service begins.
Jul 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, July 6, 2020
10:00AM
St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church
109 South 19 Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Mass of Christian Burial begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.