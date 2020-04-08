Lohmann-Hand, Gloria Nadine January 19, 1927 - April 1, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday 1pm in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Madonna School. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Service information

Apr 8
Graveside Service
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
1:00PM
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
7710 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE 68124
