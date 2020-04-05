Lohmann-Hand, Gloria Nadine January 19, 1927 - April 1, 2020 Volunteered for 40 years at Madonna School. She was an avid painter and dancer. Survived by husband, Richard Hand; children, Joseph Weatherly, Katherine Burress; grandchildren, Kelli (Robert) Pietramale, Damian (Nikii) Burress, Daniel (Amber) Burress; and 7 great-grandchildren; VISITATION following CDC guidelines Tuesday 5-7pm at the John A. Gentleman Pacific St. Chapel. GRAVESIDE SERVICE Wednesday 1pm Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Madonna School. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

