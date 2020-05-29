Lohaus, Jeff

Lohaus, Jeff Age 63 A son, brother, and uncle who was loved and admired by many for his global travels, artistry, and work, but mostly for his many strong friendships not only in MN and NE but anywhere his travels took him. Preceded in death by his father, Jerome, and brother, Greg. Survived by his mother, Rita Lohaus (Lanoha); brothers, Bernie (Sheryl) and Dan (Angie), and sister, Kathy McGillivray; sister-in-law Mary Lohaus-Furey (Kevin), and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. Services will be in private with the family. Memorials suggested to Democracy Now!, Union Gospel Mission, KFAI Radio, and KBEM Radio.

