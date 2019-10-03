Logan, Jalmer Stanley, Jr. "Stan"

Logan, Jalmer Stanley, Jr. "Stan" September 14, 1923 - September 28, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Susan and Hjalmer S. Logan; wife, Donna M. Logan; son, Jeffrey S. Logan. Survived by children: Charles Logan (Sandy), Linda Stitt (Clint), and James Logan (Kathy); nine grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Friday, October 4th at 1pm at Calvary Cemetery; military rites by Millard American Legion Post 374 & VFW Post 8334. CELEBRATION OF LIFE to follow at 2pm at Millard American Legion Hall, 13913 "S" St., 68137. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Millard American Legion Post 374. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

