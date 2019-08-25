Logan, Franklin A., Sr. March 21, 1924 - August 20, 2019 Franklin A. Logan, Sr., age 95, died after a brief battle with brain cancer. Frank was born in Hastings, NE to C.R. and Virgie Logan. His family lived in Stockville, NE until moving to Lincoln when he was a child. Frank grew up in the East Campus neighborhood with his brothers, Dick and Bernie Logan; and his sisters, Eileen (Armstrong) and Marilyn (Creek). Frank attended Lincoln Northeast, graduating in 1943. In 1949 Frank married Marilyn Yowell and they had a son, Franklin II and a daughter, Kay. They made their home in Lincoln, and later in Ralston, NE where Frank worked as a purchaser for Western Electric for 38 years. Frank acquired his love for cars and motorcycles when he was a teenager and enjoyed biking until his late 80s, often with Marilyn riding along. Together they enjoyed travelling and spent many vacations in state and national parks and other scenic destinations. Outgoing and funny, Frank made friends easily and had many lifelong friendships. He loved the music of his generation and continued to enjoy it with friends until weeks before his death. Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Marilyn; his parents; and his siblings. Survivors include his son, Frank II (Vicki); daughter, Kay (Randy Peters); grandchildren, Sarah Lyons (Justin), Dan Logan, Will Peters (Callie), and Tessa Peters; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Jane Parker (Dick); and many nieces and nephews. INURNMENT in Wyuka Cemetery, Lincoln NE. A Memorial Service for Marilyn and Frank is scheduled for September 29 at Wyuka Cemetery. WYUKA FUNERAL HOME 3600 "O" St., Lincoln, NE | 402-474-3600
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.