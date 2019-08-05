Loftus, Patricia Ann Age 83 Omaha. Passed away on August 2, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family. Patricia was born in Omaha on February 9, 1936 to the late John and Mary Ann (Toth) Winnicki. She is survived by her loving puppy, Pippi; her daughters, Marybeth Burghardt, Cyndie Miles (Ed Larson), Mindy Loftus (Donald Ojeski), and Wendy Loftus (Mark Blackburn), sons, Scott Loftus, Rodney Loftus, and Lonnie Loftus; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael; daughter, Patricia, great-granddaughters, Haley and Hope; great-grandson, Alaric; brother, John Winnicki. VISITATION with the family on Tuesday, August 6, from 5-7 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, August 7, at 11am, all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St, Omaha, NE. Interment in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, with Luncheon to follow back at the Mortuary. Memorials to: Nebraska Humane Society, or Town and Country Humane Society. To leave a condolence, visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

