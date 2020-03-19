Lofton, Cornell M. Age 65 - March 15, 2020 Of Rosemount, MN. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11am, at White Funeral Home, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, MN. Memorial Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Condolences: www.whitefuneralhomes.com.

