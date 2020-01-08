Loehr, Nancy (Kessler) July 16, 1964 - December 22, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Richard Kessler; mother, Maxine Kessler; stepmother, Shirley Kessler. Survived by husband, Mark Sr.; children: Mark Jr. and Rebecca; stepchildren, Katie Eden and Stephanie Loehr; sisters, Linda Baddorf, Sue Hagen; brother, Steve Kessler; stepsister, Deb Nelson; stepbrother, Jim Thoelke; beloved extended family; mother and father-in-law, many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends. Worked for Radisson Hotel Reservations with Carlson Corp for 30 years. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, with Visitation one hour prior to service at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel, Omaha, NE. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association or charity of choice. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

