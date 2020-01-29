Loeck, Robert Charles February 13, 1927 - January 25, 2020 Robert Charles Loeck, age 92 of Omaha, passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, January 25, 2020. Bob was born February 13, 1927 in Omaha, NE, to Bernhard and Lydia (Erne) Loeck. He graduated from Technical High School in 1944 and served 2 years in the US Army stationed in Korea. In 1947 Bob and his brother-in-law started Loeck & Tobias Home Builders. They went on to build some of the finest homes in Omaha and surrounding communities. In 1975 the company was changed to Loeck Construction Company and specialized in remodeling. Bob mostly retired after 63 years in the construction business. On November 7, 1959 Bob married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Schaefer and they raised three boys, Craig, Dan and Ben together. Bob and Pat loved to travel the world and did so until Pat's passing in 2010. Bob was an avid stamp collector throughout his entire life. He was a longtime member of the Omaha Philatelic Society and served as a judge for many regional stamp shows. He was a lifelong God loving man and longtime member of Pacific Hills Lutheran church. Bob is survived by his sister, Adeline Clark of Falls City; daughter-in-law, Anita Loeck of Lincoln; son, Daniel Loeck of Lincoln; son, Ben (Jane) Loeck of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; three nephews and three nieces. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Loeck; son, Craig Loeck; daughter-in-law, Renee Loeck. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 30th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Friday, January 31st, 10:30am, Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. Interment: Westlawn. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Pacific Hills Lutheran Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
