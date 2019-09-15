Lockwood, Stanley R.

Lockwood, Stanley R. March 13, 1933 - September 13, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Lola Lockwood; and brother, Larry Lockwood. Survived by children, Becky (Sherri) Derstine, Cindi (John) Bohrer, Laurie (Tony) Murry, Bruce (Brad) Lockwood, and Jenny (Eric) Allgood; siblings, Joanne (Larry) Kruse, Karen (Daryl) Egger, and David (Cindy) Lockwood; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and step-children, Lorna Hurst, Scott (Melanie) Klein, and Jo (Jim) Ishii and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans, 4515 F St, Omaha, NE 68117. VISITATION: Monday, September 16, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10:30am at Bethel Lutheran Church, 1312 S. 45th St. INTERMENT: in Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

