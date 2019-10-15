Lockwood, Frank September 5, 1953 - October 6, 2019 Frank Lockwood, age 66, of Page, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Frank was born on September 5, 1953 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Rowell) Lockwood in Omaha. He graduated from North Bend High School in 1971. He married Amy Buxton on September 3, 1982 in Omaha, NE. Frank started his work career at the Omaha World Herald, following in the footsteps of his father. He then proceeded to work for Omaha Public Power District for many years including the Ft. Calhoun Nuclear Plant; Sterling Software for a time which took him to Germany for several years. In 1994, he returned to Page and co-managed the Kountry Korner Caf� and Allison's Restaurant in O'Neill. He then went on to work at Brown County Hospital in Ainsworth, NE. Frank enjoyed playing golf, woodworking, reading, and cooking for friends and family. He is survived by his brother, Curtis (Deb) Lockwood of Fremont, NE; sister, Denise Richard of Howells, NE; ex-wife, Amy Buxton-Lockwood of Page, NE; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cheryl Jirovsky and Doreen Sayler; and niece, Laurie Richard. Private Family Services at a later date. BIGLIN'S MORTUARY O'Neill, NE | 402-336-2360 | www.biglinsmortuary.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.