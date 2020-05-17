Lockett, Sandra M.

Lockett, Sandra M. Age 69 - May 12, 2020 Preceded in death by husband: June Arthur Lockett; son: M. Tyree Bronson; and sister: Janet Inez Trosper. Survived by sons: Darrell Wilson of Denver CO, Clarence Lee (Sherea) Lockett of Omaha, and De'Shaun Lockett; daughter: Stacey Lynn Lockett of Denver, CO; mother: Audra J. Wilson of Omaha; brothers: Thomas Lee Wilson, and Roderick Charles Wilson of Omaha; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives. VIEWING: 1-5pm Tuesday at the Mortuary. Memorial Service at a later date. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

