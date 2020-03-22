Lockard, Nellie Lee Age 95 Died on March 16, 2020 at Bryan Medical Center-East in Lincoln, NE. Survived by her sons: Ron and Sid, and their families. Celebration of Life at a later date. HEMMINGSEN FUNERAL HOME Auburn, NE 402-274-3631

To plant a tree in memory of Nellie Lockard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.