Lobato, Sr. Mary Angelo, RSM May 15, 1923 - June 26, 2020 GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Tuesday, July 7, 11am at Resurrection Cemetery. VIGIL SERVICE: Monday 6:30pm at Mercy Villa (Together with Zoom). MEMORIAL MASS will be Celebrated at a later date. Memorials to the Sisters of Mercy. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lobato, RSM as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

