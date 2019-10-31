Lloyd, Richard E. November 25, 1927 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by wife Sandra. Survived by sons: David (Tawna), Brian (Chriss); grandchildren: Amanda (Heath) Greve, Ben Lloyd, Sarah (Brent) O'Brian, Sage Lloyd, Emma Lloyd; great-grandchildren, Rose and Dominic Lloyd; many family and friends. Dick loved to fish. He also loved to work on his original art projects. He was known for his quick wit, his sense of humor and his kind and loving spirit. CELEBRATION of LIFE: 1-3pm Saturday, November 2, at Roeder Mortuary, with Time of Sharing at 2:30pm, followed by Military Honors. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

