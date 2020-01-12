Livingston, Ronald F. Age 76 Passed away on January 9, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Suzanna Marie (Woodside) Livingston; brothers, Edward and William Livingston; and sister, Nancy Schlotfeld. Ronald is survived by his wife, Judi Livingston; children: Hugo Sullivan, William Livingston (Jennifer), Jackie Kaczmarek (Anthony), Kenneth Livingston, Daniel Sullivan, Ronald Livingston (Jill), and Susan Livingston; siblings: Gary Livingston, Donnie Livingston (Paula), Larry Livingston, Jeanie Lade, and Mary Lawrence (Jess); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins. PRAYER SERVICE: 6pm, followed by VISITATION until 8pm on Monday, January 13, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St., Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 | www.hoyfuneral.com

