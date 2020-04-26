Livingston, Gary H. December 30, 1938 - April 19, 2020 Services will be held at a later date. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. (402) 453-5600 4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104 - www.roedermortuary.com

