Lively, Everett J. "Jack"

Lively, Everett J. "Jack" June 8, 1926 - October 29, 2019 Gretna. Preceded in death by 2 sons and 2 grandsons. Survived by wife Joyce, 9 children, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many family and friends. VISITATION Friday November 1, 9-10am with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 10am, at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials To Gretna American Legion. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 | RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

