Litz, Evelyn G. "Evie" Age 90 - November 18, 2019 Evelyn G. "Evie" Litz, of Dixon, NE, and formerly of Hartington, died at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, NE. Evie is survived by her four children, Randy (Holly) Litz of Winter Springs, FL; Bob (Mary) Litz of Bennington, NE; Julie (Jeff) Hartung of Dixon, NE; Mike (Mary Ann) Litz of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Mildred Dorr of Creighton, Glenn (Shirley) Heaton of Osmond, and Donna Christian of Erie, CO; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Rita (Jerry) Sperry of Wayne; Rosemary Polak of Coleridge; Shari Litz of Hartington; Louise Litz of Aurora, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norbert; two sisters, Enid (Dan) Bagley, Verna (Otto) Jensen; three brothers, Harold (Tina) Heaton, Duane (Jaye) Heaton, Gordon (Dorothy) Heaton; grandson, Cal Litz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Conrad and Mary Litz; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry (Agnes) Litz; Dennis Litz, Don Polak, and Donnie Litz. FUNERAL SERVICES: Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 10:30am at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Dixon, NE. Burial at St. Michael's Cemetery in Hartington. VISITATION on Friday, from 2-4pm, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and then continuing at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Dixon from 6-8pm with a Vigil service at 7pm. Visitation continues on Saturday one hour prior to Services. WINTZ FUNERAL HOME Hartington, NE | (402) 254-6547 | wintzrayfuneralhome.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.