Little, Delores J. November 6, 1935 - July 7, 2020 Formally of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by children: Will (Debbie) Little of Papillion NE, Marvin (Kendra) Little of Bellevue NE, Rhonda (Mark) Stastka of Lincoln NE, and Gail (Mike) Osberg of Omaha; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of adopted family and friends that called her Grandma D. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 14, at 11am at Calvary Church, 30th and Cornhusker, in Bellevue, NE (State Guidelines and Social Distancing will be followed). VISITATION will be one hour before Services at the Church. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Dave Roevers Foundation, or Joni Erikson-Tata Foundation. Online condolences to: www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 1408 8th Avenue, Plattsmouth, NE 68048 | 402-296-4445

