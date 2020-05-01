Lisko, Mark B. Age 62 Of Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Bernard "Bud" and Joyce Lisko. Survived by siblings, Eileen (Don) Liska of Omaha; Roger (Jane) Lisko of Elkhorn; Brian (Karen) Lisko of Phoenix, AZ; and Adele Lisko of Kansas City, MO; nieces and nephew: Michelle Hike, Jake Lisko and Elena, Alexa and Nika Lisko. VISITATION: Monday, 4-7pm, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with a Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 11am, at St. John Vianney. Private Inurnment. Memorials to Cystic Fibrosis of Nebraska, St. John Vianney and Big I Scholarship Fund. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

