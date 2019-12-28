Lippold, Douglas K. January 25, 1954 - December 23, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Michelle "Micki" Lippold; daughter, Kimberly; parents, Lloyd and Bonita; brother, Anthony. Survived by sisters, Nancy Long (John), Darcy Scharf (Jim) and Shirley Lippold; many nieces, nephews and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, December 30th, 11am, West Center Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Parkinson Association or American Cancer Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Lippold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.