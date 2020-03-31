Lippincott, Edwin R. Age 76 Of Bellevue, NE; formerly of Walnut, IA. Survivors include his wife, Norma Jean of Bellevue, NE; children, Timothy (Stephanie) Lippincott of Papillion, NE; grandchildren, Aleisha Lippincott of Johannesburg, South Africa; Brooks Ginn of West Des Moines, IA; Devin Ginn of Waukee, IA; Kylie Lippincott of Papillion, NE; brother, Roger Lippincott of Sierra Vista, AZ. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Layton Township Cemetery in Walnut, IA. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr., Avoca, IA | (712) 343-2453

