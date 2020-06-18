Lippett, Louise July 23, 1920 - June 17, 2020 Age 99. She was preceded in death by parents, Nathan and Clara Wintroub; husband, Ruben; and brother, Ben. She is survived by son, Mark Lippett of Omaha and Sharon Lippett of New York City. Private services will be held at Golden Hill Cemetery on June 18. Donations suggested to Beth Israel Synagogue. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME (402) 556-9392

