Lipichok, Joseph "Joe" Age 86 Preceded in death by his wife, Shirley. Survived by three children, Patricia (James) Mumm; Linda (Bill) Kirk both of Dunlap, IA; and Joseph David (Lynn) Lipichok of Norfolk, NE; two sisters, Mary Busse of Omaha and Ann Nedlic of Spain. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Thursday, Feb 6th, St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. VISITATION with family: 5-8pm Wednesday at funeral home. FOUTS FUNERAL HOME Dunlap, IA | (712) 647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Lipichok as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.