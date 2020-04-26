Linstrom, Janet T. (Leahy) May 17, 1943 - April 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Linstrom; and daughter, Mary Kopiasz. Survived by her daughter, Anne Lovely and husband, Jeff; son, Justin Linstrom; granddaughter, Janaye Lovely; many other relatives and friends. Graveside Service: Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11am at Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park, 58th and Center St. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Linstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.