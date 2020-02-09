Link, Hans M. April 28, 1921 - February 4, 2020 Hans Link, longtime Omaha hospital administrator and CEO of Immanuel Hospital and Retirement Villages from 1976 to 1986, has passed away at the age of 98. Hans was born in Stuttgart, Germany and came to the U.S. in August 1946 where he started in Immanuel's bookkeeping department and worked in various posts associated with its financial operations. It was at Immanuel where he met his wife of 72 years, Josephine L. Link nee Barkley. He was a charter member and past president of the Nebraska Chapter, Hospital Financial Management Association. He held numerous state and regional offices in hospital financial groups. He helped lead Immanuel's expansion to its 72nd Street operations in 1974. Recognized as a local visionary in health care, Immanuel named its headquarters in the Miracle Hills office area the Hans & Jo Link Plaza. In addition to his wife Jo, he is survived by his children: John Link (Karen Pedderson), Thomas Link (Martha), Barbara Lutt (Jim), and Susan O'Connell (Tom); grandchildren: Erick Lutt (Angie), Emily Wilson (Chris), Adam Lutt, Molly Parsons (Chris), Kelsey Nelson (Brad), Hayley Guilkey (Justin), and Whitney O'Connell (Jean-Paul Noel); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lisa Breeling (Jim); sister-in-law, Rose Link; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by brother, Rudolf Link; sister, Ruth Link; brother-in-law, Roger Barkley, and daughter-in-law, Mary K. Vaade. Celebration of Life Services Pending. Memorials are suggested to Lakeside Village Retirement Community-Immanuel Communities. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.