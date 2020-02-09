Link, Hans M.

Link, Hans M. April 28, 1921 - February 4, 2020 Hans Link, longtime Omaha hospital administrator and CEO of Immanuel Hospital and Retirement Villages from 1976 to 1986, has passed away at the age of 98. Hans was born in Stuttgart, Germany and came to the U.S. in August 1946 where he started in Immanuel's bookkeeping department and worked in various posts associated with its financial operations. It was at Immanuel where he met his wife of 72 years, Josephine L. Link nee Barkley. He was a charter member and past president of the Nebraska Chapter, Hospital Financial Management Association. He held numerous state and regional offices in hospital financial groups. He helped lead Immanuel's expansion to its 72nd Street operations in 1974. Recognized as a local visionary in health care, Immanuel named its headquarters in the Miracle Hills office area the Hans & Jo Link Plaza. In addition to his wife Jo, he is survived by his children: John Link (Karen Pedderson), Thomas Link (Martha), Barbara Lutt (Jim), and Susan O'Connell (Tom); grandchildren: Erick Lutt (Angie), Emily Wilson (Chris), Adam Lutt, Molly Parsons (Chris), Kelsey Nelson (Brad), Hayley Guilkey (Justin), and Whitney O'Connell (Jean-Paul Noel); nine great-grandchildren; sister, Lisa Breeling (Jim); sister-in-law, Rose Link; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded by brother, Rudolf Link; sister, Ruth Link; brother-in-law, Roger Barkley, and daughter-in-law, Mary K. Vaade. Celebration of Life Services Pending. Memorials are suggested to Lakeside Village Retirement Community-Immanuel Communities. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Road 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

