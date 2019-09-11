Linhart, James G. "Jimmy"

Linhart, James G. "Jimmy" Age 85 James (Jimmy) G. Linhart passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family at his home in Missouri Valley, lA, on Monday, September 9, 2019. Jimmy was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was also an avid outdoorsman who loved his garden, chickens and many dogs. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna (Kunce) Linhart; sister, Bessie Smith; brother, Joe, and sister-in-law, Josephine Linhart; and brother, Jerry Linhart. He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Lori) Linhart; children: Janette (Mike) Clark, Jane (Jim) Alexander, Jim (Cindy Bolte) Linhart, Missy King, and Ann Mittelsdorf; grandchildren: Jeremy (Lesley) Clark, Jessica (Justin) Swanson, Jared (Rachel) Alexander, Jordane (Jake) White, Josie (Jon Torskey) Linhart, Mia King, Mason King and Chase Flere; great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Kellan, and Cade Clark, Kamron Alexander, Jillian and James Swanson, Jonathan Alexander, and Jolie White; many nieces and nephews; special nephew and friend, Joe (Robin) Linhart; and his loving companions, Bella and Suzee. VISITATION: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 3-4pm; MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, 4pm, both at Hennessey Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to: Promise 4 Paws, Senior Dog Sanctuary, 1027 South 3rd Street, Council Bluffs, lA 51503. HENNESSEY FUNERAL HOME 310 E. Huron Street | Missouri Valley, IA | (712) 642-2745

