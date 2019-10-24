Lingren, Leon L. "Lee" June 14, 1944 - October 20, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Helen Pacovsky. Survived by brother, John (Bridget) Pacovsky; niece, Michelle (Scott) Strain; nephew, Jeff Pacovsky. FUNERAL: Friday, 11am, at the Mortuary. Interment: Bohemian Cemetery. VISITATION begins Friday 10am. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

