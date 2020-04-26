Lindstrom, Virginia Evelyn (Brown) 1930 - 2020 Virginia (Brown) Lindstrom was born on February 1, 1930 in Oregon, MO, and passed away on April 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, NY, after contracting COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Hal and Mabel Brown of Council Bluffs, IA; and her husband, Vernon Lindstrom of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her children and sons-in-law: Heather Lindstrom and Kevin Logan of New York, NY; Ivy Lindstrom Fredericks and William Fredericks of Bronxville, NY; John Lindstrom of Sherman Oaks, CA; and four grandchildren: Charlotte Fredericks, Tyler Logan, Thomas Fredericks and Blythe Logan. During the family's 38-year residence in Omaha from 1972 to 2010, our mother was involved in numerous local and civic organizations, and along with her husband, Vern, was committed to volunteering. Our mother was a loving, supportive mom with excellent artistic taste and a great sense of humor, as well as being a superb cook and a talented hostess. She was always the center of our family life, and we shall miss her deeply. A Memorial will be scheduled for later this summer. Memorials may be sent to the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital Foundation in Omaha, NE.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.