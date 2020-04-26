Lindstrom, Virginia Evelyn (Brown)

Lindstrom, Virginia Evelyn (Brown) 1930 - 2020 Virginia (Brown) Lindstrom was born on February 1, 1930 in Oregon, MO, and passed away on April 9, 2020 in Mount Vernon, NY, after contracting COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Hal and Mabel Brown of Council Bluffs, IA; and her husband, Vernon Lindstrom of Omaha, NE. She is survived by her children and sons-in-law: Heather Lindstrom and Kevin Logan of New York, NY; Ivy Lindstrom Fredericks and William Fredericks of Bronxville, NY; John Lindstrom of Sherman Oaks, CA; and four grandchildren: Charlotte Fredericks, Tyler Logan, Thomas Fredericks and Blythe Logan. During the family's 38-year residence in Omaha from 1972 to 2010, our mother was involved in numerous local and civic organizations, and along with her husband, Vern, was committed to volunteering. Our mother was a loving, supportive mom with excellent artistic taste and a great sense of humor, as well as being a superb cook and a talented hostess. She was always the center of our family life, and we shall miss her deeply. A Memorial will be scheduled for later this summer. Memorials may be sent to the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund at Methodist Hospital Foundation in Omaha, NE.

To plant a tree in memory of Virginia Lindstrom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

