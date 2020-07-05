Lindstrom, Susan

Lindstrom, Susan September 5, 1940 - June 26, 2020 Susan was born in Dayton, OH to the late Robert W. and Ruth (Bell) Hapner. Moved to Omaha and graduated from Westside High in 1958. She was married in 1960 to F.E. "Gene" Pope and they had 4 children. She later married Don Lindstrom and they were married until his death in 2017. She made many friends in her years and never met a stranger. In 2001 Don and Susan moved to Bonita Springs, FL and enjoyed retirement. They moved back to Omaha, in late 2016 to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her husbands, F.E. "Gene" Pope and Don Lindstrom; and her parents. Survived by sister, JoAnn Noel (Florida); children, Mark (Maureen) Pope, Gene "Clark" Pope, Grant "Rick" (Stephanie) Pope, and Jenny (Aaron) Kempfer; her step-children, Cindy (Kevin) Klein, Tom Lindstrom, Chris Atwood, Todd (Melody) Lindstrom, and Terry Lindstrom; she had 19 precious grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 on the way. She also had many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Susan passed peacefully. Notes of condolences and remembrance can be sent to Jenny Kempfer at 8525 W 55th St Merriam, KS 66202. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Children's Hospital of Omaha or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. There will be a Private Ceremony held at a later date for her immediate family. It was her wish to not have a Memorial service, we will honor her wishes. May she Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory.

