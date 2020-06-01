Lindsay, Glenn J., Sr. Age 81 of Omaha. Passed away on May 23, 2020. VISITATION: from 11am-1pm Wednesday, with the FUNERAL SERVICE immediately following at 1pm, all at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel (4932 Ames Ave.). INTERMENT with Military Honors in Mt. Hope Cemetery. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. 402-453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Lindsay, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.