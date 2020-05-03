Lindholm, Karl B. November 30, 1954 - April 29, 2020 Age 65 of Omaha. Preceded in death by father Knud Lindholm; step-father Eugene Polhemus; brothers, Ed and Lee Polhemus; sister, Sandy (Rip) Green; and mother-in-law Donna Wagers. Survived by wife Angela; son, Kirk (Debbie) Lindholm all of Omaha; daughter Tina Lindholm of Bellevue, NE; mother Soffia Polhemus of Kearney, NE; sisters, Betty (Steve) Streff, Susan (John) McAdam, and Anna Midkiff; brother, Stan (Carol) Lindholm; sister-in-law Vickie Polhemus; grandchildren, Alexandria Lindholm-Orange, Gabriel Anduze, Karlinya and Kaelan Lindholm; great-grandson Jayden Morris; many other family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Services Pending. MEMORIALS SUGGESTED TO: The Lindholm Family SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

