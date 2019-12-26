Lindauer, Richard D. April 23, 1930 - December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his sister, Carol Peterson; one granddaughter; and 2 great-grandchildren. Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Jeri; children, Colleen (Peter) Hart, Rick (Jean) Lindauer, Rob (Jay) Lindauer, and Collette (Shawn) Pfender; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Vern (Monica) Lindauer; his extended family and many dear friends. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday 10am at Christ the King Lutheran Church. INTERMENT: Monday 11am in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family Friday 5-7pm at the Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, or the Henry Doorly Zoo Horticultural Department. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-393-0319 | www.johnagentleman.com

