Lindau, William "Tom"

Lindau, William "Tom" Age 96 Of Wahoo, NE. Survived by sons, James "Jim" (Joyce) Lindau of Wayne NE, and William "Bill" (Debra Lincoln) Lindau of Glenwood, IA; daughter, Jane (Paul) Crittenden of Jacksonville, Fl; grandchildren: Michael Lindau, Elizabeth Lindau (Jeff Carlin), Kevin Lindau (Dianna Jewell), Teresa Seney (Jon), Alison Lindau, Matt Kralik (Casey), Ann Leinenwever (Doug), Katherine Kralik, and Stuart Crittenden (Katherine); great-grandchildren: Elton Lindau, Brady Lassen, Mallory Lassen, Mikela Kralik, and Erik Kralik; sisters-in-law: Ruth Thompson and family of Wahoo; and Mary Jane (Gary) McMichael of Walla Walla, WA. Preceded in death by wife Jean; parents, Arthur and Jennie Lindau; and sister Agnes Baldwin. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Wednesday, Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Inurnment in Sunrise Cemetery. PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com

To plant a tree in memory of William Lindau as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.