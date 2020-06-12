Lindau, Christine Louise (Lawonn) August 24, 1945 - June 11, 2020 Christine Louise Lindau (nee Lawonn) was born on August 24, 1945, to Howard and Harriet Lawonn of Seattle, WA. Christine passed away on June 11, 2020. Soon after her birth, the Lawonn family moved to Denver, CO, where she spent her childhood. Christine lost her mom, Harriet, at age 6, but was blessed with her loving stepmother, Velma (Schleh), who raised her. Christine attended Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, NE and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. Christine was a Lutheran schoolteacher in Texas and Michigan, which is where she met Robert Lindau. Robert and Christine were married in Frankenmuth, MI on August 1, 1970. Robert was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1981 and Christine faithfully served as a pastor's wife for the next 32 years, serving congregations in New Fane, Adell, Sherman Center, and Freistadt, Wisconsin, and Glenwood and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Christine was the model of a Christian woman, wife, mother, and friend. She embodied and lived every one of the Fruits of the Spirit. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hart Lindau, Jr.; her four children, Rebecca Esther Bell (John), Robert Hart Lindau III (Sarah), Christopher Harlan Lindau (Diane), and Timothy Howard Lindau (Bridget); her six grandchildren, who she loved and adored, Bobby, Emily, Grant, Christian, Xander, and Blake; and her four siblings, Bruce Lawonn, David Schleh (Cathi), Susan McDermid (Mike), and Heidi Aurich (Arlie) and her brother-in-law Richard Lindau. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Howard, Harriet, and Velma Lawonn, and her in-laws, Robert H. Lindau and Shirlee Lindau. A celebration of Christine's eternal life with her Lord and Savior will be held Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142 at 2 PM. A visitation with family and friends will be held prior to the service, at 1 PM. Memorials in Christine's name can be made to the Scholarship Fund for Concordia Lutheran High School, 15656 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68116 or the Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 W Dodge Rd Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114. The Lindau family wishes to convey its gratitude for the loving and compassionate care of the whole team at VNA Hospice. With Job of old we say, "The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh, blessed be the name of the Lord". HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.