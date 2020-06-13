Lindau, Christine Louise (Lawonn)

Lindau, Christine Louise (Lawonn) August 24, 1945 - June 11, 2020 Christine Louise Lindau (nee Lawonn) was born on August 24, 1945, to Howard and Harriet Lawonn of Seattle, WA. Christine passed away on June 11, 2020. Soon after her birth, the Lawonn family moved to Denver, CO, where she spent her childhood. Christine lost her mom, Harriet, at age 6, but was blessed with her loving stepmother, Velma (Schleh), who raised her. Christine attended Concordia Teacher's College in Seward, NE and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education. Christine was a Lutheran schoolteacher in Texas and Michigan, which is where she met Robert Lindau. Robert and Christine were married in Frankenmuth, MI on August 1, 1970. Robert was ordained as a Lutheran pastor in 1981 and Christine faithfully served as a pastor's wife for the next 32 years, serving congregations in New Fane, Adell, Sherman Center, and Freistadt, Wisconsin, and Glenwood and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Christine was the model of a Christian woman, wife, mother, and friend. She embodied and lived every one of the Fruits of the Spirit. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hart Lindau, Jr.; her four children, Rebecca Esther Bell (John), Robert Hart Lindau III (Sarah), Christopher Harlan Lindau (Diane), and Timothy Howard Lindau (Bridget); her six grandchildren, who she loved and adored, Bobby, Emily, Grant, Christian, Xander, and Blake; and her four siblings, Bruce Lawonn, David Schleh (Cathi), Susan McDermid (Mike), and Heidi Aurich (Arlie) and her brother-in-law Richard Lindau. Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Howard, Harriet, and Velma Lawonn, and her in-laws, Robert H. Lindau and Shirlee Lindau. A celebration of Christine's eternal life with her Lord and Savior will be held Saturday at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida Street, Omaha, NE 68142 at 2 PM. A visitation with family and friends will be held prior to the service, at 1 PM. Memorials in Christine's name can be made to the Scholarship Fund for Concordia Lutheran High School, 15656 Fort Street, Omaha, NE 68116 or the Methodist Hospital Foundation, 8701 W Dodge Rd Suite 450, Omaha, NE 68114. The Lindau family wishes to convey its gratitude for the loving and compassionate care of the whole team at VNA Hospice. With Job of old we say, "The Lord giveth, the Lord taketh, blessed be the name of the Lord". HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

